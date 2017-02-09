Related Program: The Public Storyteller Janice Sudak - Shark, and Alligator Valley By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 8 minutes ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email January 22, 2017 Alligators love tourist in The Everglades. Listen Listening... / 12:07 January 22, 2017 Janice Sudak saw an alligator at Shark Valley, and so did everyone else. Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Ethan Amitay - Shark Bite By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 17 minutes ago January 15, 2017 Ethan came to Florida as a student and stayed. Listen Listening... / 10:22 January 15, 2017 Ethan Amitay with one reason Florida is so popular Allie Britt - Mustang Allie By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • Jan 19, 2017 December 25, 2016 Allie Britt is one determined new driver. Listen Listening... / 8:55 December 25, 2016 Allie Britt with a story of how she bought her first, and possibly last, car.