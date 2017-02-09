Related Program: 
The Public Storyteller

Janice Sudak - Shark, and Alligator Valley

By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile 8 minutes ago

January 22, 2017   Alligators love tourist in The Everglades. 


The Public Storyteller

Ethan Amitay - Shark Bite

By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile 17 minutes ago

January 15, 2017  Ethan came to Florida as a student and stayed.


Allie Britt - Mustang Allie

By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile Jan 19, 2017

December 25, 2016    Allie Britt is one determined new driver. 