Jackson Memorial Hospital West Wing On Lockdown As Police Investigate Another Threat

This is an ongoing story. We will update it as we learn more.

Part of Jackson Memorial Hospital was placed on lockdown late Monday morning as Miami-Dade police investigate the second shooting threat at the hospital in a week.

Some Jackson employees received a text stating, "A threat has been received for the West Wing at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Law enforcement officers and Jackson public safety are beginning lock downs of the targeting building and security part of the Jackson Memorial campus."

Miami-Dade police say this threat to "shoot up" Jackson Memorial Hospital came from an anonymous tip line.

