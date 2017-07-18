It's A Comedy Threesome!

It's a trio of laughs with the cantankerous doctor, the fashionable detective and the "Vicious" thespian Wednesday night beginning at 8 on WLRN-TV.

Airs July 19th

8pm DOC MARTIN - Comedy Drama - A dyspeptic doctor, Dr. Martin Ellingham, abruptly leaves his London practice to become general practitioner in the sleepy fishing village of Portwenn

Departure - Louisa has shocking news for Martin, Bert and Jennifer's party goes off with a bang, and Al has a business proposition for Ruth.

AGATHA RAISIN - Crime Drama/Comedy - Agatha Raisin, a London PR whizz opts for early retirement in the Cotswolds, only to find herself immersed in variety of mysteries.

The Walkers of Dembley – When militant rambler Jessica Tartinck is found bashed to death in a field, former PR whiz Agatha Raisin is forced to go undercover to get to the bottom of the grisly crime.



9:30 pm VICIOUS - Comedy Drama

Vicious tells the story of partners Freddie (Ian McKellen) and Stuart (Derek Jacobi), who have lived together in a small central London flat for nearly 50 years. Constantly picking each other apart and holding on to petty slights for decades, however, underneath their vicious, co-dependent fighting, they have a deep love for one another.