Ironbeer Turns 100. And Yes, They Are Going To Update The Can.

By 50 minutes ago
  • Ironbeer at a South Florida grocery store.
    Ironbeer at a South Florida grocery store.
    Wilson Sayre / WLRN

The soda aisle in most grocery stores in South Florida looks different than a lot of other places in the United States. Bottles of Jupiña and Postobon  along with cans of Materva and Ironbeer pop out from the shelves in bright colors. For many people in South Florida, these are flavors of home, companions to meals served hundreds of miles away from South Florida.

WATCH: WLRN Tries Some Of South Florida's Favorite Sodas

As the Cuban soda Ironbeer passes an important milestone, the company that makes it is trying to figure out what the future could home for a soda steeped in history. 

Old Ironbeer bottles in the Sunshine Bottling Co. office.
Credit Wilson Sayre / WLRN

“You ask any Cuban about Ironbeer and they're like, 'Oh, that has to be in our refrigerator. We drink it with leche condensada.' We are born and raised in Ironbeer, which is one of our slogans,” said Diandra Blanco, the third generation Blanco to work at Ironbeer.

Today, she works at Sunshine Bottling Co., which makes Ironbeer, alongside her dad, brother and cousin. The company also produces a line of malta and the Sedano’s grocery store label fruit juices.

Ironbeer is sweet  like a root beer but without the sassafras bite, and is a frequent companion to Cuban sandwiches, croquetas and ropa vieja.

Diandra Blanco in the Sunshine Bottling Co. offices.
Credit Wilson Sayre / WLRN

On the soda’s iconic red can, in yellow, is the profile of a shirtless muscular man flexing his arm. Below him, the words: “Since 1917” and “more than 80 years.”

Simple math shows that it has now been many more than 80 years.

In fact, Ironbeer just passed the 100-year mark.

“If you look at pictures of when they would distribute it, it was in the old little carts that the salesmen--actually my grandfather started off as a salesman-- would go around Cuba, from restaurant to restaurant, selling three or four or five cases, and that's how it was,” said Diandra.

First it was sold off the back of horse-drawn carts, then little delivery trucks. Then the Cuban revolution came and Ironbeer moved to Miami and disappeared from the island.

Old Ironbeer sign.
Credit Screenshot from archival tape / Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives

“[It disappeared] for a long time, forever,” recalled Eduardo Hoyos, who was born in Cuba before the revolution.

He came to the Miami in the early 1990s and soon after settling in, he was hanging out at his cousins' house. One Hoyos’ family members told him to, “’close your eyes and drink this soda,’” he recalled.

“I identified Ironbeer immediately,” said Hoyos.

As soon as he tasted that Ironbeer flavor, memories of his childhood flooded back, memories of a place he hasn’t been in nearly 30 years.

“You remember your age, your youth, you remember your life,” said Hoyos.

Christopher Scull with some Ironbeer.
Credit Christopher Scull

For Christopher Scull, who was born and raised in Miami to Cuban parents, drinking the soda was about trying to connect with a place he’s only heard stories about.

“Whenever I drink an Ironbeer I feel like this is the closest to the Cuba I'm ever going to get, ” said Scull. 

And for the past 100 years, that’s sort of been the selling pitch for Ironbeer--that it’s more than a soda.

“In reality, our biggest market are the elderly Cuban families that came in that time in between the 1950s and the 1990s,” said Diandra Blanco.

But as the marketing manager for the soda, what Diandra Blanco really wants is to keep Ironbeer going for her own generation  -- she is in her early 20s.

The Ironbeer offices with soda and maltas beside family photos.
Credit Wilson Sayre / WLRN

She wanIt's to get more Christopher Sculls drinking the soda.

And now may be an good time for that, with the soda market going the way of beer – seeing a rise in craft and regional sodas.

Jake Beniflah, founder of the Journal of Cultural Marketing Strategy, says that this shift towards regional drinks means the market is ripe for specifically Latin American sodas, with the sense of nostalgia they come with.

“Those are the things that brands leverage to not only increase brand equity but also increase sales and loyalty,” said Beniflah.

Soda aisle at a Miami grocery store.
Credit Wilson Sayre / WLRN

He says right now big beverage companies are either changing how they market their brands to reflect the growing Latino population in the U.S. or they are also buying up brands from Latin America. Coca-Cola, for instance, bought beloved Mexican sparkling water Topo Chico last year for $220 million.

He sees that happening with smaller brands too.

“What some of the larger companies with big distribution systems can do is take those brands, plug them into a national system, and they know they're going to have a set of consumers who are really interested in them, will buy them and most importantly, are willing to pay a premium price for them,” said Duane Stanford, executive editor of Beverage Digest.

A pallet of Ironbeer at the warehouse of Sunshine Bottling Co.
Credit Wilson Sayre / WLRN

And that starts to help the bottom line of companies like Pepsi and Coke, where sales of their flagship sodas are on the decline, hitting 30-year lows in 2016.

Diandra Blanco says Ironbeer isn’t actively seeking to sell, but there are hopes it can break out of the Florida market some day.

Before the owners try that, though, Christopher Scull has some advice for Ironbeer: They need to change the can.

“They've got the same can for 20 years man, like this is the same can I’ve been looking at since I was a kid,” he said, laughing.

And Ironbeer is already on it. They are hoping to roll out an updated can sometime this year.

It’ll now say “more than 100 years.”

Tags: 
food
cuban food
Cuba
soda
Ironbeer
Local News
news

Related Content

Are Gummy Bear Flavors Just Fooling Our Brains?

By editor Jan 8, 2018

Fun fact about the newsroom at WFPL, the NPR member station in Louisville, Ky., where I work: It is fully stocked with lots of candy. Mini-chocolate bars, peanut butter cups, Jolly Ranchers — the list goes on and the candy bowl is constantly being refilled.

Then last week, a gigantic bag of gummy bears appeared. Which led to this question from our digital editor, Jonese Franklin: "Do gummy bears really come in different flavors, or do we just think they taste different because they are different colors?"

The Croqueta Comeback: Shuttered Barley & Swine Wins Croquetapalooza

By Gregory Castillo Oct 13, 2014
Gregory Castillo / WLRN

Past the flashing lights of slot machines and green poker tables, a battle for fried finger food supremacy raged on at the Magic City Casino Sunday afternoon. 

Hundreds gathered for Croquetapalooza, the first event of its kind, honoring the crispy, gooey Cuban snack.

"This is an idea we had to simply find out who has the best croqueta in Miami," says Sef Gonzalez, event mastermind and creator of the Burger Beast blog. 

Ten restaurants accepted the challenge of creating the best possible dish for what was the Super Bowl of croquetas. 

In 'Food Forests,' Students Grow Vegetables — And Their Science Test Scores

By Jan 4, 2018
WLRN / Jessica Bakeman

In elementary schools throughout Miami-Dade County, students snack on cranberry hibiscus during class and eat lemongrass-infused rice in the cafeteria.

They help grow the fresh fruits and vegetables themselves in on-campus gardens. 

Eating Iguanas In Southwest Florida With Jackson Landers

By Trina Sargalski Dec 28, 2017
Courtesy of Jackson Landers

This story was originally published on August 8, 2013. 

Jackson Landers grew up in a vegetarian household. Now he hunts and butchers much of his own meat. In the past five years, he's focused on hunting and eating invasive species.

In his book, Eating Aliens: One Man's Adventures Eating and Hunting Invasive Species, the 35-year-old Landers chronicles his travels around the country as he learns to hunt, butcher and eat various invasive species.

Cuban-Americans Born Here Can Get Cuban Citizenship. If Their Folks Aren't Agitators.

By Jan 4, 2018
CubaOne

President Trump last year made it harder for Americans to travel to and do business with Cuba. In response, Cuba is making it easier for at least Cuban-Americans to engage the communist island. 