Investigation Concludes Florida Sen. Jack Latvala's Conduct May Be Criminal

A state Senate investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Florida Sen. Jack Latvala could now go before a criminal prosecutor after a retired judge found that the Clearwater Republican may have committed both sexual harassment and sexual assault against multiple women, including allegations of “quid pro quo” physical contact or sexual intimacy “in exchange for support of legislative initiatives.”

The special master’s report, delivered to the Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday by retired Judge Ronald V. Swanson, concluded there is probable cause to launch an investigation and hearing by the Senate Rules Committee to determine if Latvalais guilty of violating Senate conduct rules and should be sanctioned or removed from office.

In a stunning development, however, the special master also referred the case to prosecutors, concluding “a witness other than Complainant, and seemingly confirmed in text messages” from Latvala that “appear to violate ethics rules, and may violate laws prohibiting public corruption.”

