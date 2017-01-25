Insurers Propose Alternative To Federal Mandate

Health insurers are telling Congress there's a workable alternative to getting Americans covered that does not require a federal mandate.



The main industry lobbying group says in a statement to the House Ways and Means Committee that the coverage requirement in President Barack Obama's law is likely to be repealed. America's Health Insurance Plans is proposing an alternative to encourage healthy people to get covered and help control premiums.



It would work like this: In 2018 there would be a one-time enrollment opportunity for everyone who is uninsured.



After that, customers would have to show they had been were covered for 12 months in order to get a new policy on the same terms as everyone else.



Otherwise they would face higher premiums or a six-month waiting period.

