Indictment Released For Wife Of Pulse Nightclub Shooter

By 42 minutes ago

Prosecutors say the wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter knew about the attack ahead of time. Noor Salman is facing charges of aiding and abetting her husband Omar Mateen.

In an unsealed indictment, she’s also accused of providing material support and resources to the Islamic State group, among other things. In a 911 call during the standoff the gunman pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Salman’s uncle calls her a sweet girl who knew nothing of the June 12th attack that left 49 dead and more than 50 injured.

If convicted on all charges, she faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Salman was arrested Monday in California. She lived with Mateen in Florida at the time of the shooting.

Another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday focused on a possible release ahead of trial and her transfer to Florida.

The shooting at the gay nightclub is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Copyright 2017 WUSF-FM. To see more, visit WUSF-FM.

Tags: 
Pulse Nightclub

Related Content

Orlando Delays Decision To Buy Pulse Nightclub

By Nov 15, 2016

Orlando commissioners voted to delay for one month a decision on whether the city should buy the Pulse nightclub to create a memorial, the Orlando Sentinel reported.


Pulse First Responder With PTSD Fights For Workers' Comp

By Sep 15, 2016
WMFE

 

Gerry Realin spent four hours with the dead inside of Pulse Night Club.

He remembers the blood. The smell. The scene was so bad, the eight-member Hazmat team wouldn’t let any other officers help them remove the bodies. That way fewer people had to witness what they saw.

  

When he came home late the next day, he was quiet. He looked in on his two kids, and then went to take a shower.

“He proceeded to go into the shower, shut the door,” said Jessica Realin, his wife. “I heard him sobbing. He just kept saying over and over he was so sorry for them.”