Improved Care Could Be On The Way For Babies Born Addicted To Drugs

Florida Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio’s introduced the Protecting Newborns from Opioid Abuse Act on Thursday. It would set up a new system of collecting information around mothers and babies affected by Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, and sharing it with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



There’s been a five-fold increase in these births from 2000 to 2012, with more than 22,000 babies being born with symptoms of withdrawal.

