(7-6-2017) July is National Ice Cream Month, and Federico Di Franco, co-owner with his wife, Carla, of Bianco Gelato in Coconut Grove is with us. His gelato is made with organic milk, and has dairy free, low fat and low sugar options. Bianco was voted one of America’s top 18 ice cream shops on Yahoo Food. He brings gelato to taste.

Restaurant news: Jen Karetnick, Miami Magazine Food Critic gives her restaurant tips

Dinner in Minutes: Beef and Berry Pasta Salad, a cool salad for hot summer evenings.

www.dinnerinminutes.com