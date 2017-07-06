Related Program: 
Ice Cream!

By , , , & 3 hours ago

(7-6-2017) July is National Ice Cream Month, and Federico Di Franco, co-owner with his wife, Carla, of Bianco Gelato in Coconut Grove is with us.  His gelato is made with organic milk, and has dairy free, low fat and low sugar options.  Bianco was voted one of America’s top 18 ice cream shops on Yahoo Food.  He brings gelato to taste.

Restaurant news: Jen Karetnick, Miami Magazine Food Critic gives her restaurant tips

Dinner in Minutes: Beef and Berry Pasta Salad, a cool salad for hot summer evenings.

Food and Dining: 4th of July 2017 Edition

By , , , & Jun 30, 2017

(6-29-2017) Today we're joined by Chef Jim Pastor and Mixologist Oscar Amaya from the Rusty Pelican.  They will give tips for a sparkling 4th with food and drink. They have a special party/dinner at the Rusty Pelican for Independence Day.  They bring food and drinks for us to taste. 

Restaurant news: Laine Doss, Miami New Times Food Editor will give her restaurant tips

Dinner in Minutes: Texas Turkey Burger with Corn and Black Bean Salad. Celebrate July 4th with a sparkling burger that gets its bang from jalapeno peppers.

Allan and Abe Ng: A Father and Son Culinary Story

By , , , & Jun 15, 2017

(6-15-2017) Pre-Father's Day conversation with Sushi Maki owner, Abe Ng and his father, Canton owner, Allan Ng. We discuss the role Abe’s father played in his becoming a restaurateur and how his father came to America and started his successful restaurant chain.  They bring food to taste.

Restaurant news: Carols Frias Miami Herald Food Editor

Dinner in Minutes: Open-face steak sandwich – perfect for Dad on his day

PokeBao Miami

By , , , & Jun 8, 2017

(6-8-2017) Food & Dining with Danny Bouza ,chef/owner of Poke Bao. He serves poke and Bao Buns in his fast-casual restaurant located in Coral Gables.  Poke is a Hawaiian raw fish dish that is quickly becoming a popular favorite here in South Florida. He brings some for us to taste.  

Restaurant news: Jodie Milander Farrel, Miami Herald restaurant reviewer

Dinner in Minutes: Thai Beef Salad – thinking of quick and easy Asian-style meals.

Food & Dining: Restaurant Roundabout Spring 2017

By , , , & Jun 1, 2017

(6-1-2017) Restaurant Roundabout with Laine Doss, Food Editor for Miami New Times, and Jen Karetnick, Miami Magazine Restaurant Critic. We talk about the many new restaurant openings and closings and ask listeners for their favorite local restaurant.

Dinner in Minutes

Poached Salmon with Hot Arugula Pasta- salmon steaks an alternative to salmon fillet

Food & Dining: Ghee Indian Kitchen

By , , , & May 25, 2017

(5-25-2017)   Chef Niven Patel, Chef/Owner of the new restaurant, Ghee Indian Kitchen.  The restaurant is located in rapidly developing Downtown Dadeland, the area across Kendall Dr. from the Dadeland shopping mall.  He serves Indian home-style dishes that are unusual and not seen in the US.  He uses Indian vegetables grown in his own Homestead garden.  He also has a water story. His only water source for the restaurant is recovered from the humidity in the restaurant. It makes 150 gallons of water a day.

Restaurant news: Matt Meltzer gives his restaurant news