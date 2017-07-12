'I Was Born Below Sea Level': Outgoing Dutch Consul General Talks Sea Level Rise At Home, In SoFla

In certain circles, people from the Netherlands inevitably get asked about sea level rise.

It's because for hundreds of years the country has had to keep out seawater and prevent flooding from its numerous rivers.

So when it comes to handling the rising seas, urban planners and resiliency wonks worldwide look to the Dutch for inspiration.

Their tools don’t work everywhere. In South Florida, for instance, water can come up through our porous limestone, so those iconic Dutch seawalls and dikes aren’t very effective. But, says Dutch Consul General Nathalie Olijslager, officials here and there still learn a lot from one another.

Olijslager (that's OH-lih-sla-her, for you true public radio nerds) spoke with WLRN's Kate Stein about water, her love for the 305 and why sometimes "it's better to have two problems than one."

Olijslager's been the Dutch consul general in Miami for four years. Her last day in the post is July 14.