Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall In Puerto Rico

By Doreen McCallister 50 minutes ago
  • Residents seek shelter inside Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, early on Wednesday, as Hurricane Maria passes the island.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Residents seek shelter inside Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, early on Wednesday, as Hurricane Maria passes the island.
    Hector Retamal / AFP/Getty Images
  • A woman and a child rest on cots while waiting at Humacao Arena for the impact of Maria, a Category 4 hurricane that threatened to hit the eastern region of the island.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    A woman and a child rest on cots while waiting at Humacao Arena for the impact of Maria, a Category 4 hurricane that threatened to hit the eastern region of the island.
    Carlos Giusti / AP
Originally published on September 20, 2017 9:12 am

Updated at 9:12 a.m. ET

After devastating parts of the Caribbean, Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico at 6:15 a.m. ET Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. It had previously been a Category 5 hurricane, but even downgraded, it packed powerful sustained winds of 150 mph and is the strongest hurricane to have hit the island in decades.

Maria's eye closed in on the island near the eastern municipality of Yabucoa. The NHC says the eye will continue to move across the U.S. territory Wednesday morning and will move off the northern coast by afternoon.

"The center will then pass just north of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday," according to the hurricane center.

"Very high winds are just tearing trees apart," Miguel Santiago with member station WRTU in San Juan reported Wednesday morning. "Most of the island is without power ... or water."

Puerto Rico had long been spared from a direct hit by a hurricane and most recently avoided Irma, which went on to strike Florida.

In the days before Maria hit the island, Puerto Ricans were urged to heed hurricane warnings and evacuation orders.

"We expect severe devastation," Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told NPR. "We have about 500 shelters. People have been trickling into those shelters. But really, we have some weak infrastructure in terms of some of the homes that we have in Puerto Rico."

By late Tuesday, more than 4,000 people on the island had gone to shelters to wait out Maria, the governor tweeted.

"One of the shelters in San Juan had to relocate refugees to the hallways because of the roof, it was shaking due to the winds," Santiago said.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered his support via Twitter: "Puerto Rico being hit hard by new monster Hurricane. Be careful, our hearts are with you- will be there to help!"

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, a falling tree killed one person on the island of Guadeloupe Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. Two people aboard a boat were reported missing off La Desirade island, just east of Guadeloupe, officials told the news agency.

The storm also blew over the tiny eastern Caribbean island of Dominica late Monday. NPR's Two-Way reports:

"The prime minister says that "initial reports are of widespread devastation. So far, we have lost all what money can buy and replace." In a series of posts on Facebook, Roosevelt Skerrit, the prime minister of Dominica, described the devastation to his own home."

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
hurricane
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
news
weather

Related Content

Hurricane Maria Weakens To A Category 4 As It Closes In On Puerto Rico

By Sep 19, 2017

Updated at 5:30 a.m. ET Wednesday

Even though Maria has weakened to a Category 4 storm, it remains a dangerous hurricane. Maria's maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph. The National Hurricane Center says the storm should keep that intensity until it makes landfall. Puerto Rico has long been spared from a direct hit by a hurricane.

Updated at 2:20 a.m. ET Wednesday

Letter From Key West: Hurricane Irma And After

By 18 hours ago
Mark Hedden / markhedden.com

As Irma was coming toward the Keys, I actually managed to get a couple hours of sleep.

This was surprising since the wind was already rattling the air vents in the room where I was settled on an air mattress with my husband and our dog. But essential because I had not slept at all the night before. 

Where's All The Debris From Hurricane Irma Going?

By Edgar B. Herwick III 11 hours ago
Edgar B. Herwick III / WLRN News

Instead of its usual role as an open, green space, Doral’s Central Park was Tuesday a playground for really big trucks. Rather than the sounds of kids playing and couples ambling on a sunny September afternoon, it resonated with the grind of industrial equipment and the crunch of dead trees.

Central Park is currently closed to the public, serving as a staging area for the trees and debris being cleared from the city’s streets and sidewalks.