Human Trafficking Cases In Florida Increase by 50 Percent

By 46 minutes ago

Florida officials say the number of human trafficking cases have increased more than 50 percent in the state from the previous year.


The Florida Department of Children and Families says Florida received 1,892 reports of human trafficking. That's a 54 percent increase from the previous year. The increase in reported allegations of human trafficking was due in large part to increased training and a new screening tool developed between DCF, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and the attorney general.


The Statewide Council on Human Trafficking also implemented specialized training for first responders and other child welfare professionals to help recognize the signs.


DCF tracks human trafficking by three primary categories: sexual exploitation by a non-caregiver, such as an adult entertainment club or escort service; sexual exploitation by a parent, guardian or caregiver; and labor trafficking.


 

