Housing Assistance For Maria Evacuees Extended To July 5th

By editor 57 minutes ago
  • Damage from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
    Damage from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
    Puerto Rico National Guard by Sgt. Jose Ahiram Diaz-Ramos
Originally published on July 2, 2018 8:28 am

A judge has stopped FEMA from ending its housing assistance program for Puerto Rican families displaced by hurricane Maria. 

The move comes after advocates filed a lawsuit against FEMA to extend the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program.  A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for 12:45 Monday afternoon.

More than 1700 Puerto Ricans, including nearly 600 in Florida, are receiving assistance through the TSA program to help with hotel accommodation.

The program was set to end last Saturday, but US District Judge Leo Sorokin granted a temporary restraining order after a lawsuit filed by families displaced by Hurricane Maria, and civil rights organizations including Latino Justice PRLDEF.

The lawsuit says ending the housing assistance program puts evacuees “at risk of homelessness and other irreparable injury.”

It calls on FEMA to continue the TSA program until everyone eligible has received temporary housing assistance or found alternative permanent housing.

In a statement, FEMA said it was working to notify hotels that the TSA program is extended until July 5th to comply with the court’s ruling.

The agency says it’s also extending a transportation assistance program to help displaced Puerto Ricans who want to return to the island.

Copyright 2018 Health News Florida. To see more, visit Health News Florida.

Tags: 
Hurricane Maria
FEMA
disaster response
Puerto Rico
news

Related Content

Even If Housing Aid Ends This Week, Puerto Rican Evacuees Say They Won't Go Back

By Jun 25, 2018
Facebook

Ariana Colón’s 1-year-old son Sebastian shows off his first word – “Mamá” – as she speaks with me over the phone from the hotel room in Kissimmee, Florida, where they’ve been living this year.

Along with Sebastian’s father, they arrived there shortly after Hurricane Maria devastated their home island, the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, last September.

The family has benefited from a federal program for disaster victims called Transitional Sheltering Assistance. It pays their hotel tab while they find gainful employment and permanent housing.

But meeting landlord conditions for that housing has proven as difficult for Puerto Ricans like Colón as it so often does for longtime Florida residents.

FEMA Paid Millions For Half-Empty 'Floating Hotel' After Hurricane Maria

By May 30, 2018
Jonathan Schilling / Creative Commons

In the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the federal government signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Carnival Corporation to help house federal aid workers and first responders on the company's Fascination cruise ship in the United States Virgin Islands.

Puerto Rico To FEMA: Let The Power Crews Stay

By May 9, 2018

Updated 5:58 p.m. ET

The last of the federal government's power restoration crews are scheduled to leave Puerto Rico when their contract expires next week, leaving the island's power utility with the task of energizing the last 1.5 percent of customers still waiting eight months after Hurricane Maria.

But on Wednesday, the island's representative in Congress asked the federal government not to send its crews home.

FEMA Chief Preaches Local Preparedness For Disasters

By News Service of Florida May 17, 2018

Local officials across Florida shouldn’t rely on the federal government to be on the ground everywhere a day or days after the next natural disaster, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday during the annual Governor’s Conference on Hurricanes.