House Speaker Says He Saw Misconduct By Legislators

By 2 hours ago
  • Fl House of Representatives
Originally published on January 11, 2018 8:05 am

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran said Wednesday that he has personally confronted former state legislators who sexually harassed others, but he won't name names.

One of the fiercest critics of lawmakers accused of sexual misconduct, Corcoran said none of those legislators are in office in now and that the incidents occurred before he became speaker.

"I did report, I did talk to the legislators involved and it was resolved," Corcoran said, adding later that "to the extent that there was a violation, that violation needed to be addressed, and it was addressed. And the behavior was curbed."

The bad behavior, Corcoran said, occurred throughout his political career, including when he worked as chief of staff in 2007 for then-House Speaker Marco Rubio, now a U.S. Senator.

Corcoran boasted in a December television interview that the House imposed tough new sexual harassment rules for its members in 2016 in response to what he called "grossly inappropriate" and "illegal" behavior from "male pigs." Those rules included mandatory training for House members.

Corcoran said this week he did not report any of these incidents to authorities. Corcoran said he could not give an exact number of how many legislators he witnessed engaging in misconduct, but added that there were probably "less than 10."

A Republican considering a bid for governor, Corcoran has been the most outspoken Republican in the Florida Capitol denouncing sexual misconduct, especially in the Florida Senate.

In October, Corcoran denounced an extramarital affair between Sen. Jeff Clemens and a lobbyist. Clemens resigned after Politico Florida first reported the story. At the time, Corcoran said, he was "greatly disturbed" by Clemens' behavior and he maintained that because a lobbyist is dependent on legislators, "the facts here raise a very real question of sexual harassment."

"I'm disappointed in the response of the senators who were aware of the situation," Corcoran said. "Rather than addressing the wrongdoing, they seemed to have formed a wall of silence. An apology is not the same thing as accountability."

A week after Clemens resigned, the publication then reported that his ally, Senate budget chairman Jack Latvala, was accused by six women in the Florida Capitol of sexual harassment. Corcoran was the first prominent Republican to call on Latvala to resign. Latvala, who denied wrongdoing, quit last month after an investigation found credible evidence of sexual misconduct by the Republican.

The wave of scandals has reverberated through the Capitol and has prompted Senate leaders to say they will soon overhaul that chamber's sexual harassment policies.

Copyright 2018 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
2018 legislative session
Florida Legislature
legislature
news
Richard Corcoran

Related Content

Corcoran's Tax Stance Sets Up Election-Year Education Budget Battle

By Jan 9, 2018
Florida House of Representatives

Upgrade To Florida's Texting While Driving Law Passes First House Committee

By 23 hours ago

A bill making texting while driving a primary offense passed its first committee Tuesday. It also drew some concerns.

Why A Miami-Dade Senator Is Wearing Rain Boots To The Start Of The Legislative Session

By Jan 9, 2018
Kate Stein / WLRN

One of South Florida’s state senators is making a fashion statement as the state legislative session starts Tuesday.

Two Florida Lawmakers Admit Affair And Apologize As Legislative Session Opens

By Mary Ellen Klas & Emily L. Mahoney Jan 9, 2018
Miami Herald File

The Florida Legislature was abuzz Tuesday morning after an anonymous website claimed to have photographic evidence of an affair between state Sens. Oscar Braynon of Miami Gardens and Anitere Flores of Miami.

Shortly before the session began, the two veteran lawmakers issued a joint statement saying that they “do not want gossip and rumors to distract from the important business of the people.” However, they acknowledged “our longtime friendship evolved to a level that we deeply regret.”