House Republicans Lead The Way On Appropriation Requests

House Republicans are looking for cuts to rein in a Florida budget they see as out of control.



But so far, House Republicans are making the majority of local project requests. House Speaker Richard Corcoran instituted the new budget request process for this year’s session.

“It’s an amazing thing when you have accountability,” Corcoran says, “when you have to put your name and say I own this project I think that this spending of taxpayer money has value.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Republicans were responsible for more than 80 percent of the 73 local appropriation requests.

