House Looks To Revamp Employee Health Insurance

A House committee next week will consider a proposal for revamping the state-employee health insurance program, long a goal of House Republican leaders.



The House Health & Human Services Committee is scheduled Tuesday to consider a 24-page bill (PCB HHS 17-01) that, in part, would lead to health-insurance plans offering four different levels of benefits beginning in 2020.

The bill would provide an incentive for employees to choose coverage that would cost less than the amount of money the state contributes for premiums. In those situations, the balance of the money would go to employees for such things as salary increases or purchasing additional health benefits, according to the bill.

The House has backed similar proposals in the past, but they have been scuttled in the Senate.

