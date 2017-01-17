'House Of Cards In Concert' Brings The Dark Side Of D.C. To Miami

Opening night of the Frost School of Music's Festival Miami kicks off with "House of Cards In Concert"
Credit jeffbeal.com

Curious about what Washington, D.C. sounds like?

Just click below:

That's the main title music for the Netflix original series "House of Cards," starring Kevin Spacey.

And while fans of the series eagerly await Season Five, more of the show's distinctive music is coming to South Florida.

The University of Miami's Frost School of Music series "Festival Miami" kicks off  Thursday at the Adrienne Arsht Center with "House of Cards In Concert."  The live-to-screen multimedia event will be conducted by the show's Emmy Award-winning composer, Jeff Beal.

In the interview below, Beal talks with WLRN's Christine DiMattei about his inspiration for the "House of Cards" score, the various challenges in writing dramatic versus documentary scores and how an ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis has affected his approach to performing.

 

 Fun Fact:  In the promo video below, the soprano voice that comes in at 3:47 is Beal's wife, Joan -- who will also be performing in "House of Cards In Concert."   

   IF YOU GO: 

Festival Miami Opening Night: “House of Cards” In Concert

8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall
1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

More Info: www.FestivalMiami.com

 

