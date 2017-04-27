House Approves Bill Cracking Down On Sober Homes

By The Associated Press 1 hour ago
  • Steve / Flickr

A crackdown on sober home corruption took a big step forward on Wednesday after House members unanimously voted to pass a bill strengthening the state's role in prosecuting criminal and regulatory violations.

Rep. Bill Hager, a Republican from Boca Raton who is sponsoring the measure (HB 807), hopes this is the next step toward stopping problems at substance abuse treatment centers in Florida.

"Based on hearings we held, we found evidence of patient brokering, insurance fraud, human trafficking, forced labor and sex abuse," Hager said. "Our goal is to eliminate the exploitation of those in recovery and end the cycle of recovery to relapse."

Under the bill, sober home operators who allow fraudulent marketing for their operation or run a facility without a license would face criminal penalties punishable by up to five years in prison.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has prioritized this piece of legislation saying it will "help curb unscrupulous clinics and protect vulnerable Floridians."

The proposed legislation would be creating a certification program for sober homes based on the recommendations of a state-funded task force that investigated issues at sober homes last year.

The House bill now heads to the Florida Senate, where a companion bill awaits.

The Florida Legislature is currently considering bills that tackle the state's rising opioid abuse problem. One of the bills moving ahead in the process would add fentanyl and other synthetic drugs to the state's drug trafficking offense.

Copyright 2017 Health News Florida. To see more, visit Health News Florida.

Tags: 
sober homes
Opioids
legislature
Session 2017
news

Related Content

Palm Beach County Sober Home Operators Charged In Kickback Scheme

By Nov 23, 2016
Palm Beach County Jail

A sober home operator is under arrest in Palm Beach County following a corruption investigation.

Ehab Iskander, 33, of West Palm Beach, faces six counts of patient brokering. He runs Integrity House, a sober home in Lake Worth. Sober homes — also known as halfway houses — are group living facilities for recovering addicts.

'Dime A Dozen,' Overdose Crisis Rages In South Florida

By Mar 22, 2017
Delray Beach Police Department

The man had just risen from the dead.

He’s in his mid-20’s. Sitting on a couch in a house in Delray Beach. Pale as a ghost, sweaty, wide-eyed, disoriented.  Like he just woke up from a nightmare.

'Is This A Sober Home Or A Drug Den?,' Compliance Group Denounces Abuses In Recovery Residences

By Jan 4, 2017
Bernard Spragg. NZ / via Flickr/Creative Commons

As the addiction recovery industry boomed in South Florida over the past decade, so did the number of recovery residences - also known as sober homes.

Sober Home Detective: 'The Problem Is Humongous'

By Dec 13, 2016
Peter Haden / WLRN

Addiction treatment is big business in Palm Beach County.

According to research conducted by the Palm Beach Post, it brings in more than $1 billion a year, making addiction treatment the county’s fourth largest industry – only behind tourism, construction and agriculture.

Arrests Made For Drug Treatment ‘Brokering’ in S. Florida

By The Associated Press Dec 5, 2016

Local officials are cracking down on corruption in Palm Beach County's sober-home industry.