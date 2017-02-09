Hospital Director Charged With Prescription Drug Fraud

The executive director of a Central Florida hospital is facing charges after authorities say he used doctors' prescription numbers to fraudulently obtain pain pills.



A Drug Enforcement Administration news release says 50-year-old Howard Perch was arrested Tuesday at his Ormond Beach home. He was charged with obtaining controlled substances by fraud and providing false info to obtain them.

A two-year investigation revealed that while working at Florida Hospital Oceanside, Perch used several doctors' DEA registration numbers to obtain controlled substances, such as hydrocodone. The release says Perch also visited other doctors and provided false information to get pain pills. And on at least one occasion, authorities say Perch obtained controlled substances using a juvenile family member's personal information.

Jail records didn't list an attorney for Perch.

