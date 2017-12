NANA’S SHORTBREAD

Jane Manderson taught this to Norman and Janet Van Aken, © 1982

1 pound unsalted butter

1 ½ Cups sugar

2 eggs, beaten until fluffy

2-pound bag of flour

Put the butter, sugar and beaten eggs in a large bowl and cream very well. Knead in the flour with your hands. When it is all incorporated put the dough on an unfloured board and continue to knead for about 10 minutes.