History Lessons and Family Traits

8pm AFRICA'S GREAT CIVILIZATIONS - History/Culture - Uncover the origins of man and early human society in Africa with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations - In this final episode, Gates brings the story of "Africa's Great Civilizations" into the nineteenth century, when a fierce competition for resources and trade stimulated ingenuity, while also enticing European powers and inciting conflicts that would threaten the stability and wellbeing of the continent.

9pm FINDING YOUR ROOTS - History/Geneology - Noted harvard scholar henry Louis Gates, Jr. continues his quest to "get into the DNA of American culture."

The British Invasion - Deepak Chopra, Sally Field and Sting are three guests whose ancestry demonstrates the extraordinary influence of the British Empire during the 18th and early 19th century.