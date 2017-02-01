(1-31-2017) In Florida, for every dollar of wage earned by a man, a woman takes home but 87-cents.

A proposed bill filed for the next Florida Legislative sessions says employers may take into account differences in education, skill-sets and experience for higher pay, but cannot discriminate by sexual gender.

The bill is sponsored by three female Democratic members of the Legislature, from Central and South Florida. We speak with them on today's Topical Currents.

Helen Gordon Davis Fair Pay Act - Senate Bill 410 - House Bill 319

lori.berman@myfloridahouse.gov