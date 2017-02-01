Related Program: 
Helen Gordon Davis Fair Pay Act

(1-31-2017) In Florida, for every dollar of wage earned by a man, a woman takes home but 87-cents.

A proposed bill filed for the next Florida Legislative sessions says employers may take into account differences in education, skill-sets and experience for higher pay, but cannot discriminate by sexual gender.

The bill is sponsored by three female Democratic members of  the Legislature, from Central and South Florida. We speak with them on today's Topical Currents.

Helen Gordon Davis Fair Pay Act - Senate Bill 410 - House Bill 319

lori.berman@myfloridahouse.gov

Environmental Policy Changes in South Florida

(1-30-2017) On today's Topical Currents, we discuss changes in environmental policy expected with the new administration/Congress that will affect the S. FL environment, and other land management proposals already under consideration, with our guest, Matt Schwartz, Executive Director of the South Florida Wildlands Association.

www.southfloridawild.org

www.cclusa.org

Betty King

(1-26-2017) Betty King, author of Seasons to Taste Cookbook: Menus and Memories from Home and Abroad. Betty spent much of her business life traveling the world.  Along the way, she learned how to entertain with ease and gathered many other cooking tips. She helps us entertain with ease and also shows us how to turn our leftovers into second acts.   Betty is part of the radio reading service at WLRN.  She brings an entertaining dish to taste on air.

Dinner in Minutes:

Chinese Pork Puffs and Quick Fried Rice – Celebrating Chinese New Year