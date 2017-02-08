Health Department Takes Medical Cannabis Workshop Tour To Fort Lauderdale

By 3 hours ago
Originally published on February 7, 2017 4:30 pm

The Department of Health is spending the week on the road—taking comment on new rules for the medical cannabis industry.

In Fort Lauderdale Tuesday, health officials heard a familiar refrain.  Just as it has since limited medical cannabis treatments became legal, the question of who can grow and sell the drug is a source of ongoing consternation.   Ken Stark is a patient with Crohn’s disease. 

“This portion of the proposed rule that limits the providers to the five to ten, or five to seven, that were under the preexisting law simply isn’t sufficient to meet the demand,” Stark says.

Health officials also got an earful about what conditions qualify.  Similar meetings are coming up in in Tampa, Orlando and Tallahassee this week.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
marijuana
news

