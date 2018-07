THE MEATLOAF CONTEST

Norman Van Aken, © 2013

The Pier House ‘Meatloaf Contest’ was inspired one fateful afternoon by my dear friend Danny Mc Hugh. But it was most decidedly not a culinary head to head but a head to head of another order altogether. This one involved men and a kind of out gunning that belongs safely in the chapter named “The Pier House” and far from the world of recipes!

Yield: Serves 6-8

Meat mixture:

1# beef chuck, ground

1# pork, ground