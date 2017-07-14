Growing Sinkhole Destroys Homes In Land O'Lakes

Updated at 1:30 p.m.

A giant sinkhole that has swallowed two homes in Land O' Lakes this morning continues to grow.



What started with a depression around 7:30 a.m. Friday is now at least 200 feet wide. Pasco County Assistant Administrator Kevin Guthrie said 11 homes have been evacuated and are considered unsafe. Residents of other nearby homes have been told they may have to evacuate

Two dogs inside one of the destroyed homes were rescued.

At a news conference, Guthrie said that the sinkhole that already has destroyed homes at 21835 and 21825 Ocean Pines Drive in Land O’ Lakes is expected to grow.

“We’re now in a situation where we are trying to conserve property. But again, Mother Nature is going to take what Mother Nature is going to take,” he said. “We’re trying to save lives, conserve property at this time, wait for the scene to stabilize out. That’s where we’re at in the response.”

Another update is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

A sinkhole has been reported previously at this location. Guthrie says it was recorded at more than 50 feet deep.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is on the scene and being assisted by state geologists, Pasco Fire Rescue and the state department of emergency management. Shawn Whited of Pasco Fire Rescue said responders were caught off guard by the speed of which the homes were engulfed.

“Everybody was just in awe. We've never, I’ve never seen this. The crews that were out here they've never seen anything out here like this,” he said. “And just the magnitude of how fast that hole opened up in that first hour and a half was just, just, like I said…Those crews were in awe.”

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

