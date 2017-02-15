Grave Diggers & Underhanded Deals

9pm JERICHO - British Western/Drama - In 1870s Yorkshire, Annie Quaintain, a recently widowed mother, is forced to sell her house and possessions to pay off her late husbands debts. Penniless and shunned by society, Annie and her two children set out for Culverdale Valley, where she sets up a lodging house in Jericho, a lawless shanty town full of rough and rowdy workers.

IN THIS EPISODE: Johnny has moved back in with Annie, but his new involvement in the Blackwood business puts him at odds with Coates. Annie panics when she learns that the graves will be dug up to make room for the quarry.

10pm NEW TRICKS - Crime Drama/Comedy - A police unit, made up of retired detectives and a long-suffering boss, look at unsolved crimes.



Objects of Desire

Sandra's old flame DCI Larson, head of the Met's arts and antiques squad, asks the team to reinvestigate the murder of antiques dealer Mal Baxter. His death was originally thought to be the result of a burglary gone wrong, but new evidence suggests Baxter was a police informant while conducting underhanded deals.