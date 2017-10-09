Related Program: 
Sundial

Grading FPL's Response To Hurricane Irma And A Conversation With Archbishop Thomas Wenski

By 23 minutes ago
  • Utility workers head for their trucks during the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in South Florida.
    WALTER MICHOT / Miami Herald

Florida Power & Light spent $3 billion over the past decade to strengthen its lines and power grid. But after Hurricane Irma left millions of FPL customers without power for a week or more, critics are asking what the money accomplished. 

The utility company says that the money was well spent and that the recovery after Irma went far better than the efforts after Hurricane Wilma. We'll hear from the utility on their performance, as well as the Florida Office of Public Counsel, the office created to represent utility consumers.

We also have a conversation with Archbishop Thomas Wenski of the Miami Archdioses. We'll discuss his recent trip through the ravaged parts of the Caribbean, as well as immigration debates and DACA.

