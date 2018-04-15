Gov. Scott Says He Wouldn't Fire Mueller If He Were Trump

Gov. Rick Scott said President Donald Trump should not dismiss special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.



The Tampa Bay Times reports that the governor made his remarks at a Pinellas County Republican Party dinner Saturday night in St. Petersburg, telling the crowd Trump is "going to decide what he wants to do. He gets to make that decision. I wouldn't dismiss him."

Trump has denied reports that he is considering firing the former FBI director, but he has been highly critical of the investigation, calling it a "witch hunt" on Twitter.

Scott, who cannot run for a third term because of term limits, recently announced he will challenge Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in November. He told the crowd that it won't be a "cheap or easy" election.

"If we show up in November and bust our butt and tell our story, then we will win in a landslide," Scott said. "There's no reason we can't win this election."

He also told the crowd he supports Trump's decision to launch a missile strike against Syria on Friday. He said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been killing his own citizens using chemical weapons.

Scott said, "I think the president acted within his power and did the right thing."

