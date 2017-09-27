Gov. Scott Proposes Legislation, $50M To Combat Opioid Abuse

Gov. Rick Scott announced Tuesday several proposals and $50 million in funding to help address Florida's looming opioid crisis.

“These proposals will make a major impact on limiting the chance of drug addiction, reducing the ability for dangerous drugs to spread in our communities, giving vulnerable Floridians the support they need, and ensuring our hardworking law enforcement officers have the resources to protect Floridians.” Scott said.

The proposed legislation will include:

  • Placing a three-day limit on prescribed opioids, unless strict conditions are met for a seven-day supply;
  • Requiring all healthcare professionals that prescribe or dispense medication to participate in the Florida Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, a statewide database that monitors controlled substance prescriptions; and
  • Additional reforms to fight unlicensed pain management clinics, require continuing education courses on responsibly prescribing opioids, and create new opportunities for federal grant funding.

The proposed investment of more than $50 million will include funding for:

  • Substance abuse treatment;
  • Counseling and recovery services; and
  • The Florida Violent Crime and Drug Control Council.

Scott said the state has already taken several steps to combat drug abuse, but more are necessary.

“My proposed legislation and funding help address multiple levels of this epidemic, from doctors and prescribers to state and community programs, to law enforcement officers who are on the front line of this fight,” Scott said.

The proposals are part of Scott's 2018-2019 recommended budget.

Related Content

41 States To Investigate Pharmaceutical Companies Over Opioids

By Sep 19, 2017

The attorneys general of 41 U.S. states said Tuesday that they're banding together to investigate the makers and distributors of powerful opioid painkillers that have, over the past decade, led to a spike in opiate addictions and overdose deaths.

Ohio Woman Says Drug-Addicted Son Died After Irma Transfer

By Sep 17, 2017

An Ohio woman says her drug-addicted son has died of an apparent overdose after being abruptly released from a Florida treatment center ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Advocates, Officials Talk Solutions On International Overdose Awareness Day

By Sep 1, 2017
Peter Haden / WLRN

South Florida officials and advocates rallied at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton Thursday night to highlight International Overdose Awareness Day.

Officials from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties spoke with the crowd about potential solutions to the crisis.

A lack of public treatment beds is a problem throughout the region.

Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Melissa McKinley says the the county is developing plans to open a receiving facility for drug users in an old county stockade building near the fairgrounds. The building is currently vacant.

Fighting Florida's Opioid Addiction after Loss of $20 Million Federal Grant

By Aug 31, 2017
ep_jhu/flickr

Florida's opioid addiction crisis, already declared a "public health emergency" by Gov. Rick Scott, now faces a funding crisis: a $20.4 million federal block grant for substance abuse and mental health unexpectedly ended, leaving Florida lawmakers scrambling to find funding while treatment providers struggle to treat a growing crisis with fewer resources. 