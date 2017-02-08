Gov. Scott Offers $10 Billion For Transportation, Ports In Proposed Budget

By Kate Stein 25 minutes ago
  • Port workers and local officials surrounded Florida Gov. Rick Scott as he touted job creation and transportation spending at PortMiami on Wednesday.
    Port workers and local officials surrounded Florida Gov. Rick Scott as he touted job creation and transportation spending at PortMiami on Wednesday.
    Kate Stein / WLRN

Florida Gov. Rick Scott was in Miami on Wednesday to tout the $10 billion  in transportation spending he’s included in his proposed budget for 2017-2018.

 

The governor spoke at PortMiami surrounded by dozens of orange-vested workers -- some of the more than 200-thousand employees he said the port supports.

 

"It’s a big job generator, finishing the dredge, finishing the tunnel," Scott said. "All the investments we continue to make... it all pays off for more jobs for everybody standing up here and all their families."

 

Scott said he’d like to allocate about $19 million  to PortMiami for crane and cargo improvements. And he wants about $178 million for ports statewide, which he said support about 900,000 jobs.

 

Florida lawmakers will start work on the state budget when the legislative session opens next month.

Tags: 
transportation
state budget
Florida budget
news

Related Content

Governor Rick Scott Unveils Budget Proposal

By Feb 1, 2017

Florida Governor Rick Scott is calling for tax cuts again despite this year’s hazy budget outlook.  The governor unveiled his budget proposal Tuesday.

Sunshine Economy: Florida's Finances

By Jan 16, 2017
Tom Hudson

As the 2017 state legislative session approaches, lawmakers and Gov. Rick Scott already have been talking about their shopping lists of new ideas about how to spend taxpayers' money. There’s a laundry list of big issues legislators will need to address during their session: the death penalty, concealed carry, gambling. But there is no larger issue than the budget. It’s an $82 billion-plus document that dictates how the state spends money.

Drinking Water Supplies In Broward, Palm Beach Counties Would Benefit From Scott Budget Proposal

By Kate Stein Feb 6, 2017
Palm Beach Aggregates, LLC

The budget proposed by Florida's governor could increase potable water supplies in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

 

Gov. Rick Scott requested that legislators allocate $20 million towards construction of the C-51 reservoir in Palm Beach County. That reservoir is not directly related to much-debated reservoirs intended to reduce discharges from Lake Okeechobee. But officials say it could provide South Florida residents with more drinking water -- much of it from stormwater.

 

The Sunshine Economy: How The State Spends Your Money

By Dec 21, 2016
data: Florida Legislature Office of Economic and Demographic Research (Dec. 15, 2016)

The Florida economy may be humming along, but there is a budget problem looming for state lawmakers. In about a year and a half, the state is forecast to see a $1 billion difference between what it collects in taxes and fees and what it spends.That is a $1.3 billion budget hole. Legislators will start tackling the anticipated budget shortfall in their next session before the red ink starts.