Gov. Scott Offers $10 Billion For Transportation, Ports In Proposed Budget

Florida Gov. Rick Scott was in Miami on Wednesday to tout the $10 billion in transportation spending he’s included in his proposed budget for 2017-2018.

The governor spoke at PortMiami surrounded by dozens of orange-vested workers -- some of the more than 200-thousand employees he said the port supports.

"It’s a big job generator, finishing the dredge, finishing the tunnel," Scott said. "All the investments we continue to make... it all pays off for more jobs for everybody standing up here and all their families."

Scott said he’d like to allocate about $19 million to PortMiami for crane and cargo improvements. And he wants about $178 million for ports statewide, which he said support about 900,000 jobs.

Florida lawmakers will start work on the state budget when the legislative session opens next month.