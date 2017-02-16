Gov. Scott Asking Public To Save Enterprise Florida And Visit Florida

By 1 hour ago
  • Governor Rick Scott listens to business owners and tourism leaders in Sunrise, in part of a tour he is taking around Florida, in efforts to combat proposed legislation that would abolish two state entities - Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida.
    Governor Rick Scott listens to business owners and tourism leaders in Sunrise, in part of a tour he is taking around Florida, in efforts to combat proposed legislation that would abolish two state entities - Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida.
    Amanda Rabines / WLRN News

Governor Rick Scott is touring Florida to go to bat for two agencies the state legislature is trying to do away with - Enterprise Florida, the state’s public-private economic development agency, and Visit Florida, the state's tourism-marketing arm.

At a roundtable meeting in Sunrise, Wednesday, Scott talked to a room full of local business leaders about the importance of hanging on to both.

“Your tourist economy was worth $8 billion dollars last year, just in Broward County. In this county, 113,000 jobs are tied to tourism,” Scott said.

He asked the crowd to put pressure on representatives to vote to keep the entities, and compared the state of Florida’s brand to Coca-Cola.

“Has anyone ever, has anybody ever heard of Coca Cola? Did they stop marketing once we knew their name? No, they didn’t stop marketing,” Scott said. “We are a tourism State. Tourist come down here, then they buy a house, then they don’t use it and pay our property taxes. It’s the greatest business model you can imagine.”

Ramola Motwani, CEO of Merrimac Ventures, was at the discussion. She owns real estate in Fort Lauderdale and shared the views of many others in the room.

She says she relies on tourism, and is afraid that business will go down if entities like Visit Florida disappear.

“They [the House Committee] need to fix it, not create a bigger problem, because this is our jobs,” Motwani said. “In Broward County, when we went through the down cycle, it was tourism that created more jobs.”

The speaker of the Florida House, Richard Corcoran, argues that the entities don’t add a significant impact on the state’s economy. The bill is scheduled for a vote by the House Appropriations Committee of next week.

Tags: 
tourism
Visit Florida
Enterprise Florida
Gov. Rick Scott
news
Florida

Related Content

PolitiFact Florida On Visit Florida Claims

By 21 hours ago

The speaker of the Florida House is trying to end funding for Visit Florida. He's claiming that the state's tourism marketing effort isn't having any noticeable impact on the number of visitors to the state. But is it? WUSF's Steve Newborn runs the numbers by Allison Graves of PolitiFact Florida.

House Moves Forward With Plan To Gut Enterprise Florida, Visit Florida

By Feb 8, 2017

The Florida House is tightening the noose around two state agencies.  The idea faces high hurdles in the Senate and the governor’s mansion, but the fight sets the stage for big cuts as lawmakers develop spending plans.

Fueled By Zika Fears, Miami's Hotel Tax Revenue Falters

By Feb 5, 2017

Hotel taxes revenue in Miami-Dade has dropped at a rate not seen since the Great Recession, a decline in public money some attribute to tourists afraid of the Zika virus.


"This Could Happen Anywhere," Tourists Not Wary Of Visiting Florida

By Jan 9, 2017
Peter Haden / WLRN

The Terminal 2 baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport is up and running again.