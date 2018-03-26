Gov. Rick Scott Poised To Jump Into Florida's Race For U.S. Senate

By 5 hours ago
  • Associated Press

Republican Gov. Rick Scott appears ready to jump into Florida’s Senate race, setting up a high-profile showdown against incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

A top Scott aide, Jackie Schutz Zeckman, resigned as the governor’s chief of staff over the weekend and says Scott will make a “major announcement” on April 9.

Scott has been mulling a run against Nelson for more than a year, ramping up his criticism of the three-term incumbent. President Donald Trump has already publicly encouraged Scott to run.

Nelson has said he is running for another term. He was first elected to the Senate in 2000.

Tags: 
Gov. Rick Scott
U.S. Senate
news

Related Content

State Troopers To Beef Up Security At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High In Parkland

By News Service of Florida Mar 21, 2018
Associated Press

Gov. Rick Scott has ordered eight Florida Highway Patrol troopers to beef up security at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members and injured 17 others last month in one of the nation’s worst school shootings.

Gov. Scott Signs Bill To Combat Opioids Crisis

By Mar 19, 2018

Saying it is critical to “stop the addiction in the beginning,” Gov. Rick Scott on Monday signed a high-profile bill designed to prevent patients from getting hooked on powerful opioids.