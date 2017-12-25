Going Where No Man Has Gone Before

REMEMBERING LEONARD NIMOY - Biography - An intimate journey into the personal life of the prolific actor and director who is best known for playing Spock in the Star Trek franchise.

AIRS: Friday December 29th at 8pm

Leonard Nimoy, a prolific actor/director, will be remembered in this new documentary called, Remembering Leonard Nimoy produced and directed by his daughter Julie and son-in-law, David Knight.

Remembering Leonard Nimoy is an intimate journey into Leonard Nimoy’s personal life. Featuring stories from his childhood growing up in Boston, his early career in Hollywood, his big break out role on the Star Trek series, highlights from his remarkable career- to the remaining years of his life battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The film features interviews with Leonard’s closest family members including his children, Julie and Adam, his wife, Susan, step-son, Aaron and his six grandchildren sharing poignant stories and special memories. This memorable documentary also includes never-seen-before home videos and photos.