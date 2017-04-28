A Glimpse Into Florida's Lost Wilderness

7pm THE FORGOTTEN COAST: RETURN TO WILD FLORIDA - Nature/Documentary - Embark on a rugged thousand-mile journey through Florida’s “Forgotten Coast” – a wilderness that holds mysteries and lessons that have the potential to change the way we see the world.

Following in the footsteps of a wandering Florida black bear, three friends leave civilization and enter a lost American wilderness on a rugged thousand-mile journey by foot, paddle, and bike. Traversing Florida's vast and seldom seen "Forgotten Coast," the expedition encounters stunning and rare wildlife including black bears, manatees, alligators, ancient river fish, and endangered woodpeckers -- all living within a fragile wildlife corridor stretching from the Everglades to the Florida-Alabama border.

Learn more about the FLORIDA WILDLIFE CORRIDOR