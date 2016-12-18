Gentle Giants and Vicious Predators

NATURE - Giraffes: Africa's Gentle Giants

Airs December 19th at 8pm

It’s ironic that the life of one of the world’s most identifiable and popular wild animals, the giraffe, is still something of a mystery. As these giants began to be studied, it was revealed that they don’t need to drink in the desert because they can get enough water just eating leaves. Another important finding is the role giraffes play as pollinators and seed spreaders which is vital to maintaining healthy landscapes in many parts of Africa. Much of what we know about these creatures is due to the work of Dr. Julian Fennessy, Co-Founder and Co-Director of Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF), who has been studying giraffes for over 20 years.

9pm OPERATION MANEATER: Crocodile - Nature

Veterinarian Mark Evans uses technology to tackle three deadly predators: the great white shark, Nile crocodile and polar bear. When these animals attack humans, both sides lose. As more people are killed or maimed, more animals are killed in retaliation. Evans wants to find ways to break this circle of violence and protect both humans and animals. Follow him as he tries out ingenious high-tech solutions to the most hostile wildlife conflicts on Earth.