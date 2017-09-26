Gas Prices Decreasing After Hurricanes Harvey And Irma

Gas prices are on a steady decline after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.



During Hurricane Harvey, gas prices rose by 50 cents to $2.73 a gallon. Increased demand in the run up to Irma, made it harder for prices to go down. AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says now that the worst is over, gas prices are starting to balance out.

“So now that Hurricane Harvey and Irma are both gone most Floridians have returned back home. There is not a huge draw on gasoline supplies anymore as there were in the hurricane. Things are beginning to level out a little bit,” Jenkins said.

The average price of gas in Florida is $2.67 and Jenkins says it could drop by as much as 10 cents in the upcoming week. He adds gas prices decline at a slower pace than they rise.

