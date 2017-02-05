Fueled By Zika Fears, Miami's Hotel Tax Revenue Falters

Hotel taxes revenue in Miami-Dade has dropped at a rate not seen since the Great Recession, a decline in public money some attribute to tourists afraid of the Zika virus.



The Miami Herald reports that hotel taxes in December fell from the amount generated the previous year. It was the fourth month in a row that happened, a streak not seen since 2009.



Hotel taxes are used to fund museums, theaters and the $300 million debt incurred by the Miami Marlins baseball park.



Miami-Dade expects 2017 to also be a down year due to Zika fears, but the county's budget director says there is still enough surplus hotel tax from strong recent years to cover any shortfall.

