Friday News Roundup - Domestic

With guest host John Donvan.

A new push to replace the Affordable Care Act is afoot, and the heaviest debate over the legislation is between its sponsor, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is feeling even more heat in the Russia investigation.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Maria continues to move northwest.

And after a controversial appearance at the Emmys, Sean Spicer’s week keeps getting worse.

GUESTS

Norman Ornstein, Resident scholar, American Enterprise Institute; co-author of “One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported”

E.J. Dionne Jr., Senior fellow, Brookings Institution; columnist, The Washington Post; co-author of co-author of “One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported”

Lisa Desjardins, Correspondent, PBS NewsHour

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

