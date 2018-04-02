Free Range Parenting Gets A Boost In Utah

With Jennifer Glasse

Utah passes a law that lets kids roam without parental supervision. We’ll look at the free-range parenting movement.

Guests:

Republican Utah State Sen. Lincoln Fillmore: Sponsored Utah’s “free-range parenting” bill. (@lincolnfillmore)

Lenore Skenazy: Founder of the “Free-Range Kids” movement. Author of “Free-Range Kids: How To Raise Safe, Self-Reliant Children (Without Going Nuts With Worry).” (@FreeRangeKids)

Meghan Leahy: Parenting columnist for the Washington Post. (@mlparentcoach)

From The Reading List:

New York Times: Utah Passes ‘Free-Range’ Parenting Law — “It is not a crime for parents to let their children play unsupervised in a park or walk home from school alone under a law signed by Utah’s governor last week.”



Utah has just passed the nation’s first so called free-range parenting law – allowing children to walk run or bike to school, to play outside, or stay at home alone. It’s in stark contrast to helicopter parenting. Two very different styles of raising kids. Social media and technology make it easier to watch children but can bring more reasons to worry about them. Up Next On Point: How much independence should children have? –Jennifer Glasse

