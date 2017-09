(9-25-2017) On today’s Topical Currents, we talk about foster-care parent recruitment.

We focus on ChildNet, Broward and Palm Beach Counties’ community-based care agency, which manages services and support for abused, abandoned and neglected children and caregivers.

This support system is essential for the well-being, safety and permanence of these kids, who’ve lived in unstable conditions.

Abuse hotline 800-96-ABUSE

Foster Care Recruitment Hotline:

Palm Beach 561-352-2501

Broward 954-414-6001