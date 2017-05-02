Fort Lauderdale Haitian Community Calls On Trump To Keep His Promises

By Amanda Rabines 11 minutes ago
  • International Worker's Day In Fort Lauderdale Brings Marchers To Las Olas Blvd.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    International Worker's Day In Fort Lauderdale Brings Marchers To Las Olas Blvd.
    Amanda Rabines
  • Marchers in Fort Lauderdale during International Worker's Day.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Marchers in Fort Lauderdale during International Worker's Day.
    Amanda Rabines
  • DREAMers' MOMS is a national network of women and mothers for immigration reform.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    DREAMers' MOMS is a national network of women and mothers for immigration reform.
    Amanda Rabines
  • The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) is a Quaker organization that works closely with South Florida's Haitian community.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) is a Quaker organization that works closely with South Florida's Haitian community.
    Amanda Rabines

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Bubier Park in Downtown Fort Lauderdale on Monday to march on May Day - a holiday when laborers and immigrants are recognized.

The protest in the heart of Las Olas Boulevard, just across the street from the Florida Atlantic University/Broward College Higher Education Complex, was one of the several organized by the Florida Immigrant Coalition, the Women's March and a loose coalition of organizations across South Florida. More people rallied in Miami, Homestead and Lake Worth. 

In all events,  domestic workers, teachers and their immigrant communities came together to demand respect, decent wages and protection from deportations.

Michael Arguelles participates in Fort Lauderdale's International Immigrant Worker's Day rally.
Credit Amanda Rabines

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, made an appearance at the rally in Fort Lauderdale.

“Every one of us who work for a living, we have to show up for our immigrant community. Big time and right now,” said Weingarten.

The call for solidarity with immigrants found echo in the Haitian community. Farah Larrieux, a resident from Miramar who works with the Haitian Women of Miami (FANM) group, said the Haitian community, right now, is at a crossroad. 

She called on the Trump administration to renew the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of over 50,000 Haitian nationals in the U.S., which is set to expire in July.

“Show us that you can do better than the previous administrations, we ask you to keep your promise. Extend TPS for Haitians,” Larrieux said.

Haiti is the second most common country of origin for residents in Broward County, following Cuba, according to Data USA

The rally on Monday reflected that.

Singers performed songs in Creole and Spanish.  Haitian dancers Sony Laventure and Estephanie Jacques, introduced the crowd to a Haitian pop-cultural dance called “Konpa.”

“We’re shedding a light, and creating awareness of Haiti’s culture through dance,” Laventure said.

Singers Bill Bowen and Joan Friedenberg, from the music group PinkSlip Duo, commenced the march with the labor union anthem “Solidarity Forever.” The song was originally written by Ralph Chaplin in 1915, during the coal miner’s strike in West Virginia.

Marchers made a stop at Broward County’s Government Center. While making their way around Las Olas, they banged on drums and yelled chants like: “When Trump says ‘go back’ we say ‘fight back!’,” as well as “No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcomed here!”

Tags: 
sanctuary cities
May Day
protests
TPS
haitian
news

Related Content

Trump And TPS: Will He Extend Haitians' Stay Here Or Send Them Back?

By Apr 10, 2017
Tim Padgett / WLRN.org

Farah Larrieux is a Haitian who for the past dozen years has built a tele-life in South Florida. She's hosted the public affairs program "Haiti Journal" on PBS channel WPBT. She has a TV production company.

Trump's Tweets On Court Blocking 'Sanctuary City' Order: 5 Facts To Know

By Apr 26, 2017

President Trump has been tweeting about a federal court ruling that temporarily blocked his plan to suspend funding for "sanctuary cities."

These are cities — among them New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago and San Francisco — that have limited their cooperation with federal immigration authorities. For example, they may refuse to detain people who are in the U.S. illegally on behalf of the federal agents.

Now, the Trump tweets:

Trump Administration Misspells Miami-Dade Mayor's Name in Immigration Letter

By Tim Padgett Apr 21, 2017
Emilly Michot / Miami Herald

Earlier this year, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez  – spelled G-I-M-E-N-E-Z  – made the politically unpopular decision to play immigration ball with President Trump.

West Palm Beach Declares Itself 'Welcoming City' For Immigrants

By Mar 28, 2017
Peter Haden / WLRN

West Palm Beach is officially a “Welcoming City” for immigrants.

The city commission passed a resolution Monday that bars city employees – including police – from inquiring into a person’s immigration status, or disclosing it to others.