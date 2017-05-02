Fort Lauderdale Haitian Community Calls On Trump To Keep His Promises

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Bubier Park in Downtown Fort Lauderdale on Monday to march on May Day - a holiday when laborers and immigrants are recognized.

The protest in the heart of Las Olas Boulevard, just across the street from the Florida Atlantic University/Broward College Higher Education Complex, was one of the several organized by the Florida Immigrant Coalition, the Women's March and a loose coalition of organizations across South Florida. More people rallied in Miami, Homestead and Lake Worth.

In all events, domestic workers, teachers and their immigrant communities came together to demand respect, decent wages and protection from deportations.

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, made an appearance at the rally in Fort Lauderdale.

“Every one of us who work for a living, we have to show up for our immigrant community. Big time and right now,” said Weingarten.

The call for solidarity with immigrants found echo in the Haitian community. Farah Larrieux, a resident from Miramar who works with the Haitian Women of Miami (FANM) group, said the Haitian community, right now, is at a crossroad.

She called on the Trump administration to renew the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of over 50,000 Haitian nationals in the U.S., which is set to expire in July.

“Show us that you can do better than the previous administrations, we ask you to keep your promise. Extend TPS for Haitians,” Larrieux said.

Haiti is the second most common country of origin for residents in Broward County, following Cuba, according to Data USA.

The rally on Monday reflected that.

Singers performed songs in Creole and Spanish. Haitian dancers Sony Laventure and Estephanie Jacques, introduced the crowd to a Haitian pop-cultural dance called “Konpa.”

“We’re shedding a light, and creating awareness of Haiti’s culture through dance,” Laventure said.

Singers Bill Bowen and Joan Friedenberg, from the music group PinkSlip Duo, commenced the march with the labor union anthem “Solidarity Forever.” The song was originally written by Ralph Chaplin in 1915, during the coal miner’s strike in West Virginia.

Marchers made a stop at Broward County’s Government Center. While making their way around Las Olas, they banged on drums and yelled chants like: “When Trump says ‘go back’ we say ‘fight back!’,” as well as “No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcomed here!”