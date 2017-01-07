Fort Lauderdale Airport Re-Opens After Fatal Shooting

Fort Lauderdale International Airport re-opened early Saturday, 16 hours after a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area. Five people were killed and eight injured in the shooting. Another 37 people were injured in the chaos of the evacuation after the shooting.

Terminal 2, where the shooting took place, remained closed. All passengers should call their airlines to find out how and when their flights will resume. The Broward County Call Center also remains open at 866-435-9355.

The shooting suspect, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, was in federal custody and will be charged federally. He was expected to appear in court as early as Monday. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said they believed Santiago acted alone.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for a shooting. The FBI has confirmed that Santiago voluntarily went to the FBI office in Anchorage, Alaska, in November and that he was referred to local law enforcement.

Two victims have been identified so far: Terry Andres of Virginia Beach, Va., and Olga Woltering of Marietta, Ga. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she was scheduled to go on a cruise with her husband today.

About 10,000 people were at the airport at the time of the shooting and Broward officials are still processing 20,000 pieces of luggage left there. All flights were canceled, leaving thousands of people forced to find accomodation for the night.

The room-sharing site Air BnB actived its Urgent Accomodations program, waiving service fees for renters and allowing hosts to offer rooms for free.

#FLL is collecting and processing 20,000+ bags and personal items left from the evacuation. This is a time consuming and complex process. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 7, 2017

Steve Frappier, former director of college counseling at Ransom Everglades school, told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the gunman shot at him — but the Macbook in his backpack stopped the bullet.

"All this was over and done with in about 90 seconds," he said.

Passengers all over the airport were ordered to shelter in place and many were searched as police made sure that the shooter was acting alone.

Michelle Pollard Gonzalez had just walked into the baggage claim at Terminal 2 when the shots began.

"After maybe an hour they told us it was OK to go inside again. Then I heard someone else screaming 'Shots.' So another stampede out," she said. "We went back on the tarmac. then there was a stampede on the tarmac because someone heard something on the tarmac. And finally they moved us to an airplane locker on the far side of the airport and they said they would just lock us in there."

Friday evening, passengers were finally allowed to leave the airport after spending hours reading, napping, making phone calls to arrange for hotels or talking to friends and family. Traffic on the roads leaving the airport was jammed as cars were slowly allowed out of the airport garages.

Deanna Mullins was in Terminal 1 on Friday, on her way home to San Jose, Calif., after getting off a cruise. She was supposed to take a flight just before 7 p.m. so she was prepared for a long wait and had brought her ukulele.

"I am a singer-songwriter in San Jose, and I like to have it for writing on board. I actually play guitar, but it's too big for the overhead bin," she said. On Friday, she said she was glad to have the instrument with her — for another reason.

"It's soothing," she said. "It's kind of a spiritual practice for me."

Benjamin Laack was on his way to his parents' home in Sheboygan, Wisc., after a work trip to Fort Lauderdale. He spent the afternoon on the sidewalk between Terminals 1 and 2, overlooking the tarmac.

He and others watched from above as a fire alarm sounded in Terminal 1 and people fled the airport to the runways. They saw SWAT teams sweep the parking garage right across from them, weapons drawn, as helicopters circled overhead.

But Laack said he felt disconnected from everything that was going on.

"We kind of had our bubble out here on the outside," he said. "It's just little nuggets here and there of something that happens. You try and remove yourself just so you don't have to think about what people are actually going through and what news someone's going to be hearing later on."