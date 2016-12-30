Former President Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle

By 40 minutes ago
  • Former President Jimmy Carter, second from left, and his wife Rosalynn, right, examine a rescued loggerhead sea turtle in the surgical suite at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Marathon, Fla.
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    Former President Jimmy Carter, second from left, and his wife Rosalynn, right, examine a rescued loggerhead sea turtle in the surgical suite at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Marathon, Fla.
    Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
  • Former President Jimmy Carter in Florida Keys to visit turtle hospital, release turtle
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    Former President Jimmy Carter in Florida Keys to visit turtle hospital, release turtle
    Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
  • Former President Jimmy Carter and about 40 of his family members are vacationing in the Florida Keys and the visit to the hospital was a facet of their trip.
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    Former President Jimmy Carter and about 40 of his family members are vacationing in the Florida Keys and the visit to the hospital was a facet of their trip.
    Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
  • Former President Jimmy Carter and about 40 of his family members are vacationing in the Florida Keys and the visit to the hospital was a facet of their trip.
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    Former President Jimmy Carter and about 40 of his family members are vacationing in the Florida Keys and the visit to the hospital was a facet of their trip.
    Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
  • Former President Jimmy Carter and about 40 of his family members are vacationing in the Florida Keys and the visit to the hospital was a facet of their trip.
    View Slideshow 5 of 5
    Former President Jimmy Carter and about 40 of his family members are vacationing in the Florida Keys and the visit to the hospital was a facet of their trip.
    Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Bureau via AP

Former President Jimmy Carter; his wife, Rosalynn; and about 40 other family members have helped release a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle off the Florida Keys.

"Salty" was released after the Carters, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren toured The Turtle Hospital. The facility opened in 1986 and has treated and released more than 2,000 injured sea turtles.

Salty had convalesced at the hospital since October after being discovered floating near Sombrero Lighthouse about six miles off the Keys. Salty had suffered an intestinal impaction and a lung infection. Hospital staff administered antibiotics, a specially formulated laxative to treat constipation, and a diet of squid and fish.

The Carters' visit to the hospital was part of their family vacation in the Keys.

 

Tags: 
Florida Keys

Related Content

Researchers: Widespread Coral Diseases In Upper Keys

By Dec 23, 2016

Researchers say a widespread disease outbreak continues to afflict corals off the Upper Florida Keys.


Key Deer To Get Radio Collars Before Fawning Season

By Dec 22, 2016
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

It appears the endangered Key deer are winning the battle against the deadly screwworm fly.

But U.S. Fish & Wildlife officials are taking no chances as the deer head into fawning season, when the does and fawns will be especially vulnerable. Screwworm flies lay their eggs in the open wounds of warm-blooded animals. When the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on the living flesh of the host.

Small Keys College Wins Big Grant To Evaluate Aquaculture

By Nov 30, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Florida Keys Community College established a mariculture program six years ago, after the movie "Finding Nemo" created a craze for clownfish like the title character.

But it wasn't until Mick Walsh arrived three years ago to head up the college's marine environmental technology department that the program took off.

"When I got here, we had eight pairs of parent fish and that was it," Walsh said. "And now we have eight pairs of parent fish and hundreds, hundreds of baby clownfish and many more that have also been adopted out to community members and students."