Former Congresswoman Gwen Graham Announces Run For Florida Governor

Gwen Graham, a former North Florida congresswoman and daughter of former U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, officially announced her bid for governor on Tuesday, becoming the first major female candidate in a crowded field.

“I am so proud to announce I am running to serve as Florida's next governor,” she said.

Graham focused much of her speech on supporting public schools and criticized the state for grading public schools and focusing on standardized tests.

“As governor I will not just criticize this culture of teaching to the test: I will end high-stakes testing,” she vowed.

Graham’s announcement at Carol City park in Miami Gardens was no surprise because she has essentially acted like she was running for the 2018 race during the past year.

In April 2016, Graham announced she wouldn’t seek election to her seat in Congress which was redrawn to favor Republicans and was seriously considering a race for governor.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott is term limited, prompting many candidates to likely run from both major parties.

On the Democratic side, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando businessman Chris King are running and potential contenders including Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and trial attorney John Morgan. On the Republican side, term-limited Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam announced Monday that he had filed his paperwork to run. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran may also run.

