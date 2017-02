Flynn? Russia? Presidential tweets? Political cartoonists around the globe weigh in

The news these days reads like satire: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns over his pre-inauguration contact with the Russian ambassador. The New York Times reports that the Trump presidential campaign had frequent contact with Russian officials. And the President takes to Twitter.

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

It may seem satirical, but it's not.

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

The people putting out intentional satire are cartoonists looking at the United States from abroad.

Here's a sampling of their recent work.

And here's latest Graun toon https://t.co/7o9QnIu7RP @AnnTelnaes

— Martin Rowson (@MartinRowson) February 14, 2017

Happy #valentines Day! Today's #DonaldTrump cartoon in @TorontoStar pic.twitter.com/EvJAMRl6wI

— Theo Moudakis (@TheoMoudakis) February 14, 2017

Así ve a Trump @raymacaricatura, quien desafió la censura en Venezuela https://t.co/CfiNeLm0Og pic.twitter.com/IPCFXcYViI — Univision Noticias (@UniNoticias) February 15, 2017





