Florida Zika Cases Top 100 This Year

Florida has had 101 cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus this year, with most involving people who brought the virus into the state after being infected elsewhere, according to numbers posted on the state Department of Health website.

The total includes 75 “travel related” infections this year and six cases in which people were exposed in Florida in 2016 and diagnosed in 2017.

Another 20 cases involve people who were exposed to Zika in 2016 and tested in 2017. In those cases, the website indicates the nature of the exposure is undetermined and the people are “asymptomatic,” or not showing symptoms.

Zika is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects. The Department of Health numbers indicate 72 pregnant women with evidence of Zika have been reported this year.

