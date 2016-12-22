Florida Supreme Court: Death Penalty Cases Finalized Before 2002 Will Stand

By Michael Auslen 5 hours ago
  • The 6-1 ruling in a death sentence appeal says that Death Row inmates are not entitled to a re-sentencing unless their case was finalized after a 2002 ruling.
Some of the nearly 400 prisoners waiting on Florida’s Death Row will not be allowed a re-sentencing under new death penalty laws, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The 6-1 ruling in a death sentence appeal by Mark James Asay says that Death Row inmates are not entitled to a re-sentencing unless their case was finalized after the 2002 ruling in Ring vs. Arizona, which required juries to find aggravating factors to impose the death penalty.

The court also lifted a stay on Asay’s execution, previously scheduled for March of this year. It appears executions could commence soon.

