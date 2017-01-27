Related Program: 
The Florida Roundup: WLRN's Young Survivors Series & Miami-Made Movie Shines

The majority of those kids, 88 percent, survived.
This week on The Florida Roundup...

In the past decade, more than 850 children and teenagers were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Nine out of 10 of them survived. That means thousands of family members, friends, neighbors, classmates and coworkers have been touched by gun violence in our community. 

WLRN News looks into what happens to the young people who survive getting shot in the series Young Survivors: The Unspoken Trauma of Gun Violence. We spoke with reporters Sammy Mack, Nadege Green and Rowan Moore Gerety about the project. 

Plus, this year's Academy Awards brings Miami center stage with "Moonlight." The film garnered eight Oscar nominations including best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay. Told in three chapters, the story follows a young man growing up in Liberty City, where the film was also shot. 

The nominations come as Florida's film and television production industry lags behind a lack of incentives. Could this boost Miami's filmmaking industry? We speak with co-founder of the Borscht Film Festival and co-producer of 'Moonlight' Andrew Hevia along with Rene Rodriguez,  film critic for The Miami Herald.

When director Barry Jenkins was looking for ideas for a new film, his friends at the Borsht Film Festival thought of the work of another Miami native, the playwright  (and MacArthur Genius) Tarell Alvin McCraney.