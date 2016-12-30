Related Program: 
The Florida Roundup: What's To Come In 2017?

2016
This week on The Florida Roundup...

2016 was the year that defied predictions, but that won't stop our panel of journalists from making some forecasts for the upcoming year.

On January 20th, Donald Trump will move into the White House, putting a part-time Florida resident in the Oval Office.

State lawmakers have a budget deficit to face in the next 18 months. Health care and education spending are bound to be targets in the budget battle.  

But also, gun rights, medical marijuana, and fighting the opioid addiction crisis are on the agenda. 

Plus, there have been big plans discussed to address the gridlock traffic and public transportation tie-up throughout South Florida. Will there be real action in the year ahead? 

We ask the Sun-Sentinel's Rosemary O'Hara, Gary Fineout with The Associated Press and News Service of Florida's Dara Kam to look ahead on 2017. 

