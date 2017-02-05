The Florida Roundup: Local Pressure Over Immigration Order & Governor Scott Proposes Big Tax Cuts

This week on The Florida Roundup...

Miami-Dade County Major Carlos Gimenez's decision to comply with President Trump's immigration detention order has sparked protests and calls to put it to a County Commission vote. We speak with Esteban Bovo, Chairman of the County Commission, about that impending meeting.

From downtown Miami to Palm Beach County, parks to airports, crowds have gathered around South Florida voicing opposition to President Trump's immigration executive orders as well as other actions taken in the first two weeks of his administration. We talk to Miami Herald's Editorial Editor, Nancy Ancrum and Senior Editor from Politico, Sergio Bustos about the latest spark in local activism.

Plus, Governor Rick Scott wants to make larger cuts to state taxes and spend more money in his latest budget proposal. However, his Republican colleagues in the Florida House may not be on the same page when it comes to spending setting up a budget battle for 2017. We ask reporter for the Associated Press Gary Fineout how this could shake-out in the upcoming session.

