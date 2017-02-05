Related Program: 
The Florida Roundup: Local Pressure Over Immigration Order & Governor Scott Proposes Big Tax Cuts

By 1 minute ago
  • Octavia Yearwood, 33, stood on the pavement between police and hundreds of protesters at Miami International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017. "Police told us to get off the street, but I don't want to get off the street," she said.
    Katie Lepri / WLRN News

This week on The Florida Roundup...

Miami-Dade County Major Carlos Gimenez's decision to comply with President Trump's immigration detention order has sparked protests and calls to put it to a County Commission vote. We speak with Esteban Bovo, Chairman of the County Commission, about that impending meeting. 

From downtown Miami to Palm Beach County, parks to airports, crowds have gathered  around South Florida voicing opposition to President Trump's immigration executive orders as well as other actions taken in the first two weeks of his administration. We talk to Miami Herald's Editorial Editor, Nancy Ancrum and  Senior Editor from Politico, Sergio Bustos about the latest spark in local activism. 

Plus, Governor Rick Scott wants to make larger cuts to state taxes and spend more money in his latest budget proposal. However, his Republican colleagues in the Florida House may not be on the same page when it comes to spending setting up a budget battle for 2017. We ask reporter for the Associated Press Gary Fineout how this could shake-out in the upcoming session. 

INTERACTIVE: Where Do Florida Members Of Congress Stand On Trump's Immigration Order?

By WLRN Feb 2, 2017

Do you know where your congressional delegates stand on president Donald Trump's immigration order? 

NPR and dozens of member stations like WLRN wanted to help the public understand where its lawmakers stand on the issue. Collectively, we searched for public statements on Twitter and Facebook, on lawmakers' websites and in interviews with us in public media or other news organizations. We did this for each of the 536 members of Congress — 100 senators, 435 voting members of the House, and the District of Columbia's nonvoting House delegate.

"In USA We Welcome All," Protesters Demand That Miami Becomes A Sanctuary City

By Jan 31, 2017
Madeline Fox / WLRN News

Protesters in Miami-Dade took to the streets for the second time in less than a week to protest the county's Mayor's recent decision to effectively abandon the county’s stance as a “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants. 

Carlos Gimenez's order, issued last Thursday in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at denying federal funds to “sanctuary cities,” asked county jails to comply with federal immigration requests.

Legal Experts: Gimenez Not Obligated To Obey Trump On Immigrant Detentions

By Jan 31, 2017
Emilly Michot / Miami Herald

Protests continued on Tuesday against Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s decision to bow to President Trump’s demands on immigration detentions.

We’ve been here before: Historians annotate and analyze immigration ban's place in history

By Angilee Shah Feb 1, 2017
R
Robert Galbraith/Reuters

Context matters.

And the context of Trump’s executive orders on immigration are a long history of excluding immigrants on the basis of national origin, political and religious beliefs and in the name of national security.

Pay Raises, Bonuses In Store For Corrections Officers In Gov. Scott's Proposed Budget

By Jan 31, 2017

If Governor Rick Scott gets his way, Florida’s correctional and probation officers will receive a pay bump.

Governor Rick Scott Unveils Budget Proposal

By Feb 1, 2017

Florida Governor Rick Scott is calling for tax cuts again despite this year’s hazy budget outlook.  The governor unveiled his budget proposal Tuesday.